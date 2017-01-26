Kennewick plans open house to recruit new officers

The Kennewick police are offering an open house for people interested in becoming an officer to ask questions and learn about the process.
The police department opens at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1 at 211 W. Sixth Ave.
The open house is a recruitment tool.
“We have had a lot of success with them,” said Sgt. Ken Lattin.
The Kennewick police department hired five new police officers recently but have seven more open positions.
“People interested can come and learn more about the process,” said Lattin.
