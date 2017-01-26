Crime Stoppers asks for help finding Pasco man

Pasco police are asking for help in finding a Pasco man with two felony warrants.
Traybion Tyree Dickerson, 25, of Pasco, has two warrants for his arrest from Franklin and Spokane counties for failing to appear in court related to charges of harassment and trafficking stolen property.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.
He is described as a black male, 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Dickerson has a tattoo on his right forearm, reading “Shanelle.”
If you have seen him or know where he is, call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
Comments