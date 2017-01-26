Pasco police trying to find owners of stolen items

2:37 Film trailer for 'A Dog's Purpose' Pause

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

1:27 Trios Health launches new telemedicine service

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:11 California emergency crews rescue drivers from flooded roadways

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together