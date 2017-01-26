Pasco police trying to find owners of stolen items

Pasco police still have stolen items to return to victims of a suspected car prowler, but they need the owners to contact them.
Thomas S. Hintz, 33, of Pocatello, Idaho, was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of vehicle prowling and felony theft, said Sgt. Carlos Santiago on Thursday.
“Someone from Sonora Drive called and said they were watching him in a car while he was wearing camo,” he said. “When he tried to run, (officers) caught him in a foot chase.”
Police claim Hintz hid in a bush until police spotted him and then he ran.
Numerous items were allegedly recovered from Hintz’s backpack and most were returned to victims.
“Due to still being in the area, people were calling in thefts,” said Santiago. “There is still some property that has not been returned. They don’t know who it belongs to and they were in his possession.”
They are asking people to check their vehicles if they were parked in the area of Sonora Drive, Desert Plateau Drive, Joshua Drive, Yuma Drive and Mojave Drive. If anything is missing, call police at 509-628-0333.
