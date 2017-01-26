Man accused of trying to run over officer arrested in Pasco

Kennewick and Pasco police caught up with a man suspected of trying to run over a police officer and then fleeing earlier this week.
Ivan F. Martinez. 28, was arrested at the Sage and Sun Motel in Pasco at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the day after he fled from an officer in Kennewick.
“About six officers went to the hotel and called him out, and he cooperated, and we took him into custody,” said Pasco police Sgt. James Thompson.
Martinez was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, eluding police, four warrants and he is on a hold from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to jail records.
Kennewick police tried to pull over Martinez in a pickup on Columbia Drive on Tuesday to arrest him for the warrants. After stopping, Martinez allegedly put the truck in reverse and tried to run over the officer who was getting out of a patrol car. The officer was not hurt, said Kennewick police.
Martinez reportedly drove across the cable bridge into Pasco but could not be found after the pursuit was stopped for safety reasons.
