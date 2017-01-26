Richland 3 car pileup leaves woman hurt

A teenager was allegedly not paying attention and rear-ended a pickup, which struck a third vehicle on George Washington Way in Richland on Wednesday.
The Washington State Patrol reports Jodicee M. French, 19, of Kennewick, was driving a grey 2009 Ford Focus on George Washington Way heading toward Interstate 182 behind two vehicles.
When the pickup ahead of he slowed down, she rear-ended a white 2014 Ford F150 pickup driven by Mikel P. Levanen, 37, of Pasco, at 6 p.m. His truck was pushed into white 2013 Mazda CX-5 driven by Adam Perez Jr., 24, of Richland.
French was injured and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where she was treated and released.
The WSP claims the cause of the collision was French’s inattention and they ticketed her for negligent driving.
