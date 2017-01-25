Richland police close road to arrest man with pistol

George Washington Way was closed for about 30 minutes for safety on Tuesday as police arrested a man carrying a pistol.
Police arrived in the 1000 block at 5:15 p.m. to talk with a man carrying a pistol and walking south, said Sgt. Jarin Whitby.
The man refused to stop and talk to police, and instead yelled insults while declaring he wasn’t doing anything wrong.
Officers were able to arrest Brendan Quane, 26, of Richland, for obstructing a public servant without anyone getting hurt.
Quane was allegedly carrying an airsoft pistol.
