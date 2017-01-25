Man sought for allegedly trying to run over officer

A Kennewick man is wanted after allegedly trying to hit a police officer with a pickup to escape arrest on Tuesday.
Ivan Martinez, 28, is facing arrest for suspicion of second-degree assault, eluding police, and several arrest warrants.
An officer claims he saw Martinez driving a silver 2001 Dodge extended cab pickup on Columbia Drive and tried to stop him to arrest him for several warrants. The Washington state license plate on the pickup was C36667G.
After the vehicles stopped, Martinez allegedly put the pickup in reverse and tried to run over the officer as he was getting out of the patrol car. The officer got out of the way and was not injured, according to Kennewick police.
Police began pursuing Martinez. He reportedly crossed the cable bridge into Pasco.
“Attempts to stop Martinez … were terminated in the interest of community safety,” said police.
The police are asking anyone with information on how to find Martinez are asked to call 509-628-0333.
Comments