5 arrested in connection with Quincy woman’s murder

Five people were arrested in connection with the murder of a Quincy woman left at a rest stop near George on Dec. 22.
Jill Marie Sundberg, 31, was shot 13 times. Witnesses reported she was arguing with Gustavo Tapia Rodriguez, 39, before she was kidnapped, taken to the remote location and killed.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office claims Rodriguez killed her and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.
Ambrosio Mendez Villanueva, 25, and Julio Mendez Villanueva, 25, were also arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.
Fernando Marcos Gutierrez, 33, was arrested on suspicion being in illegal possession of a firearm, being a material witness and immigration charges.
Salvador Espinoza Gomez, 24, was arrested on suspicion of being in illegal possession of a firearm, “drug charges,” being a material witness and immigration charges.
Comments