Kennewick police ask public to help ID suspect

Kennewick police are asking the public to help identify a man stealing from Sally Beauty Supply.
The suspect smashed the front glass door to the store at 7411 West Canal Drive early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to an alarm but the suspect had fled before they arrived.
Surveillance video records the suspect breaking the door and stealing items inside.
The police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the crime to call 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
