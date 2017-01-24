One dead, three children hurt in collision near Othello

A 19-year-old Othello man died and three children hurt in a collision on Highway 17 south of Othello on Monday.
Fernando Ramirez Martinez was a passenger in a green 1999 Honda Civic heading south. He was not wearing his seat belt, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Eduardo Martinez Ramirez, 21, of Othello, was driving the Civic and allegedly tried to pass slower moving cars near Booker Road, north of Scooteney Park. At 5:19 p.m. he struck a blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata and a silver 2003 Mitsubishi Diamante going the opposite direction.
The WSP suspects Martinez Ramirez was impaired by either alcohol or drugs. The fatal collision remains under investigation.
Martinez Ramirez was taken to Othello Community Hospital to be treated for his injuries. A passenger with him, Emilio S. Martinez, 18, of Othello, was also injured.
The driver of the Hyundai was not injured, but the driver of the Mitsubishi, Gerardo Medel, 31, of Moses Lake, and his passengers, a 9-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl, and a 1-year-old boy, were taken to Othello Community Hospital for their injuries.
The highway was temporarily closed to facilitate emergency services and the investigation of the collision.
