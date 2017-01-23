Pasco police chase couple

Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies Wednesday during the coroners inquest into the death of Antonio Zambrano-Montes in February of 2015. Wright was one of three officers at the scene who fired upon Zambrano-Montes when he wouldn’t stop throwing large rocks in a busy intersection.
A woman died Tuesday afternoon after she was hit by a vehicle as she dashed across West Clearwater Avenue near the Sterling’s restaurant in Kennewick. She was taken by ambulance to Trios hospital and died a short time later, according to the Kennewick police.
Officer Adam Brewster kept social media followers updated on police activity during the May 13 swing shift. This man talked to officers in downtown Pasco, then ended up being arrested a short time later down the street for disorderly conduct involving another man. He did not want to be videotaped by Brewster. Police found pills in his backpack.
Billy Underwood, one of three teens accused of kidnapping an elderly Kennewick woman, appeared Thursday in Benton County Superior Court. Underwood pleaded guilty to counts of kidnapping, burglary and car theft.