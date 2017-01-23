Couple take turns trying to flee Pasco police

When a driver left a car to run from Pasco police, his passenger took control and tried to escape but didn’t get far.
Det. Jeremy Jones pulled over a 1998 Honda Civic on Friday at 2 p.m. near the intersection of West Lewis Street and North 24th Avenue. The driver pulled over and got out of the car and ran, according to Pasco police.
Jonathon D. Hughes, 28, of Pasco, was arrested on suspicion of failing to obey a police officer, driving while his license was suspended, failing to use an ignition interlock, and violating a protection order, according to Franklin County jail records.
While he was running, his passenger moved into the driver’s seat, made a U-turn and tried to flee police. A video from a Pasco police car shows she didn’t get far before more police surrounded the Civic.
Audrey A. Mungia, 26, of Pasco, was arrested on suspicion of driving while her license was suspended and a warrant for failing to comply with a court order.
Police claim Hughes violated a protection order stemming from a domestic violence charge by being near Mungia.
A passenger in the back seat of the car was released by police.
