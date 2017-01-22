A woman died Tuesday afternoon after she was hit by a vehicle as she dashed across West Clearwater Avenue near the Sterling’s restaurant in Kennewick. She was taken by ambulance to Trios hospital and died a short time later, according to the Kennewick police.
Police Chief Bob Metzger leads a tour of the departments building that is currently under construction. The $8 million project means bigger and better space for the department as well as a new space for the community with meeting rooms and "online purchases" parking spots.
Officer Adam Brewster kept social media followers updated on police activity during the May 13 swing shift. This man talked to officers in downtown Pasco, then ended up being arrested a short time later down the street for disorderly conduct involving another man. He did not want to be videotaped by Brewster. Police found pills in his backpack.
Billy Underwood, one of three teens accused of kidnapping an elderly Kennewick woman, appeared Thursday in Benton County Superior Court. Underwood pleaded guilty to counts of kidnapping, burglary and car theft.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office released a 16-minute video Wednesday of a mentally ill Pasco teen being booked into jail eight days before he was found dead in his cell. Some scenes of him being undressed have been edited.