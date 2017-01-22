SUV hits man on West Fourth Avenue in Kennewick on Saturday

A portion of Kennewick’s West Fourth Avenue was closed for several hours Saturday after an SUV struck a man.
A 40-year-old man was standing in the westbound lane of Fourth Avenue helping a friend get her vehicle out of an icy driveway when a Hyundai SUV struck him, Kennewick police said.
Police did not release the names of the driver or the man who was hit.
The injured man was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick with injuries to his head, elbow and shoulder.
The vehicle’s driver was not injured.
The Kennewick Police Department traffic unit’s investigation closed Fourth Avenue between Vancouver and Rainier streets on Saturday night.
