Pasco man called 911 over 50 times before apartment standoff

A Pasco man who made dozens of 911 calls over two days is locked up on $50,000 bail after he allegedly fired a shotgun round from his apartment balcony during a police standoff.
Gerardo E. Trejo, 20, was charged Friday with second-degree illegal gun possession for the Tuesday evening incident.
He is to appear Tuesday in Franklin County Superior Court.
Court documents show Trejo first started calling emergency dispatchers on Monday morning about suspicious activity at his home.
During the 49 calls made the first day, Trejo said people were knocking at his door and that he wanted to be in a witness protection program, documents said. He also advised he had a shotgun, with one dispatcher reporting hearing the rack of a shotgun in the background.
Police said “countless more calls” came in Tuesday to the dispatch center, with Trejo at one point saying, “If I see any uniforms I am popping my gun,” court documents said.
Trejo is a convicted felon and isn’t supposed to have a gun. He told dispatchers that he would meet with officers outside of his apartment, but then police saw him walk outside with what appeared to be a shotgun, documents said.
Officers were securing the neighborhood and closing West Court Street near North 16th Avenue when Trejo’s family arrived and allegedly disregarded police commands to stay away from the apartment. The relatives, who had been contacted by police, knocked on the front door.
Trejo then, after a brief argument, allegedly fired one shot into the air. No one was hurt.
Police already had made several attempts to get Trejo to cooperate and come out of the apartment without the gun, court documents said.
Two hours later, Trejo was arrested when he ran from his apartment and was caught by members of the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT team.
Trejo is accused of shattering the windshield of a vehicle when he threw items off his balcony.
Police have said that Trejo — who just turned 20 on Jan. 12 — is suspected of having mental health problems. He was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco to be evaluated, then booked into the Franklin County jail.
A later search of the apartment turned up two spent shotgun shell casings outside the door, another casing inside under a windowsill and an unloaded .12-gauge shotgun, documents said.
