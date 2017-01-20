Kennewick police arrest two men for 4 robberies

Two men are believed to be responsible for four Kennewick robberies.
Kellen E. Jepson, 19, of Kennewick was arrested on suspicion of four counts of first-degree robbery. Police claim Noah J.D. Detloff, 20, of Kennewick, was an accomplice and arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
A tip led police to investigate Jepson as a suspect in the armed robbery of Tri City Vaperz on Thursday and three previous Kennewick robberies, said Sgt. Ken Lattin.
Jepson allegedly showed a gun to a clerk at Tri City Vaperz, took cash and ran toward the Crosspointe Apartments on West Deschutes Avenue. Police believe he got into a blue 1986 Saab 9000 driven by Detloff and left the area.
Officers canvased the apartments and went to different apartments at 5225 W. Clearwater Ave., where Jepson was reported to visit, said Lattin. They found him at 6 p.m. and arrested him without incident.
Detloff was found at 10 p.m. driving the suspected getaway car and arrested.
Jepson is believed to have robbed Pandora’s Box on Jan. 2, 7-Eleven on Jan. 8, Headie’s Tobacco and Accessories on Jan. 11 and Tri City Vaperz on Thursday.
Kennewick police continue the investigation.
