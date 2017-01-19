Traction devices on police officer’s shoes help secure baby

Kennewick and Pasco police recovered a 3-month-old baby from a fight between parents on Thursday morning.
A woman assaulted her baby’s father in Kennewick and fled to Pasco with the child, according to Pasco police. She was found by a state Department of Corrections officer near the intersection of North 10th Avenue and West Park Street.
Police surrounded a house and the woman came out with the baby.
“The sidewalk and street were extremely slick so Officer Adam Wright approached her and took custody of the baby,” said Pasco police.
Officer Kevin Erickson helped Wright as walked across a frozen road. Erickson was wearing traction devices on his shoes.
No further information was available.
Comments