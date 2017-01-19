Kennewick police investigate robbery at Tri City Vaperz

Kennewick police are searching for the suspect who robbed Tri City Vaperz Thursday.
The store is at 321 N. Columbia Center Boulevard.
No one was injured, according to Sgt. Ken Lattin.
A man demanded money from a clerk while armed with a pistol at about at about 3 p.m.
He left the store running west toward the Crosspointe Apartments at 7803 W. Deschutes Ave.
“We have officers in the area actively looking for the suspect,” said Lattin.
The suspect is described as a male, 6-foot, 150 pounds, wearing a dark colored hoodie sweatshirt and has a blue bandanna.
The police are investigating.

