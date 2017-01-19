Reward offered to help catch Kennewick gang suspect

A reward is offered for the arrest of a gang member on a federal probation violation.
Crime Stoppers of Tri-Cities is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Eriberto Valdez, also known as “Monster.” Callers can remain anonymous
“He is a gang member. He should be considered armed and dangerous,” said Michael Blatman, Kennewick’s crime prevention specialist.
Valdez is described as 5-foot-8, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos, including on his head, star on the left side of his neck and a Joker on his left arm.
The Kennewick police and the U.S. Marshals Service are searching for him.
People with information on Valdez are asked to call 800-222-8477.
