Crime

January 19, 2017 11:34 AM

Reward offered to help catch Kennewick gang suspect

By Bill Stevenson

bstevenson@tricityherald.com

A reward is offered for the arrest of a gang member on a federal probation violation.

Crime Stoppers of Tri-Cities is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of 27-year-old Eriberto Valdez, also known as “Monster.” Callers can remain anonymous

“He is a gang member. He should be considered armed and dangerous,” said Michael Blatman, Kennewick’s crime prevention specialist.

Valdez is described as 5-foot-8, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos, including on his head, star on the left side of his neck and a Joker on his left arm.

The Kennewick police and the U.S. Marshals Service are searching for him.

People with information on Valdez are asked to call 800-222-8477.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Richland police ask public to help ID fuel thieves

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos