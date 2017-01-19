Pasco police claim to find meth on Connell man

Pasco police confiscated an ounce and a half of methamphetamine from a Connell man on Wednesday.
An officer tried to stop a car at 4:36 a.m. on North 14th Avenue, near West Court Street, for having license plates with tabs that expired in 2014, according to Sgt. Brad Gregory.
The driver tried to flee police, drove four blocks and turned into the St. Patrick Catholic Church parking lot to find it had one entrance due to snow piles.
An officer caught the driver and claims he found a bag on the driver with half of an ounce of meth and a few smaller bags inside of it.
Dagoberto Galvez, 25, of Connell, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and a warrant for failing to comply with a court order.
Pasco police obtained a search warrant for the car and allegedly found an ounce of meth, digital scale, baggies and a receipt for paying a court fine.
