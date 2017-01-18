Kennewick man gets 3-year prison term for sexually exploiting teen girls

A mother said her young teen daughter’s precious childhood was stolen when a Kennewick man exploited the girl for sex.
The longer Jeremy L. Kimball is locked up, the more time his victims “will have to heal without fear,” and the community will be safe from a bully who uses his age, size and experience to intimidate girls into sexualized behaviors beyond their years, the mother wrote to the court.
Kimball, now 31, was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for offering money and alcohol to two 13-year-old girls in exchange for sex.
The sentence, a joint recommendation of the prosecutor and defense, includes a one-year mandatory term for the crime involving sexual motivation.
Kimball entered an Alford plea Dec. 5 in Benton County Superior Court to second-degree extortion and two counts each of commercial sex abuse of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.
The Alford plea means he denied committing the crimes, but believed prosecutors had enough evidence for a jury to find him guilty.
It came on the morning when he was supposed to face a jury, and four months after a previous trial had to be called off because Kimball reportedly overdosed on pills he took before coming to court.
Kimball faced up to 10 years in prison, but the victims and their families agreed to the sentence below the standard range, said Deputy Prosecutor Megan Whitmire.
“It was a very hard-fought resolution that I don’t think anybody is happy with, but it gave closure for these two child victims who really deserved to have this come to an end,” Whitmire said after Wednesday’s hearing.
The plea agreement spared the girls from having to testify at trial, while also assuring Kimball’s conviction on sex offenses, Whitmire said.
Kimball, who works as a welding inspector, will have to register as a sex offender for 15 years. He also has been ordered to get a sexual deviancy evaluation and, once released from prison, he cannot hold a position of authority or trust involving minors and is banned from possessing or perusing pornographic materials.
His only felony conviction before this case was for first-degree theft in 2006.
Court documents show that Kimball met his first victim through an online dating site in June 2015. He claimed her profile indicated she was 18.
The teen sent nude photos of herself, as requested by Kimball, then agreed to meet him and perform a sex act in exchange for $60.
Once together, Kimball tried to up the offer to $120 if the teen would do more, but she turned him down and said she wanted to go home. He talked her into having sex with him, then dropped her off with a six-pack of alcohol and $70, documents said.
The teen told Kimball that she did not want to repeat what had happened, but said she had a friend who might be interested.
Kimball then started texting with the other girl, and offered her $85 and a six-pack of alcohol for sex. He threatened that the deal wouldn’t happen if she didn’t send nude pictures, so she complied, court documents said.
The second girl later decided not to go through with the agreement, so Kimball said that he would distribute the explicit pictures to other people, documents said. When she told him she was 13, he upped the offer to $150.
The girl got scared and went to her mother, who called police about Kimball’s actions.
Kimball told investigators that, although he planned to give additional money to the second teen, “nothing would have happened” if the two had gotten together, a presentencing report states.
He said it was his lack of free personal time that “led him to be involved with dating websites as he was looking for something casual versus a committed relationship.”
He admitted the crimes and took responsibility for his actions, wrote Community Corrections Officer Roxanna Rodriguez, but “feels that the accusations against him were made to be more severe than what actually happened.”
The mother of one of the girls, in her five-page letter to the court, said Kimball’s crimes and “his cruel manipulation of the child victims and the judicial process have had a devastating impact on our daughter and our family.”
Her daughter tried to take her own life because she couldn’t live with what Kimball did to her and was upset with the case being delayed repeatedly.
The 18 months that Kimball — who was out of custody after posting bail — extended his freedom from incarceration brought overwhelming pain for the teen, who cut herself out of friendships and social events and lived in fear that she might see him on the street or in a store, the mother said.
“In trying to keep herself together she had to limit her life. No child at her age should have to make those choices or feel that level of pain,” she wrote. “No child at 15 should cry or feel the sadness our child feels.”
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
