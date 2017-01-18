Stolen car found in Pasco after sliding into fire hydrant

The owners of a stolen Subaru Legacy may have the icy Pasco roads to thank for getting their car back.
The car was stolen Monday night from the 300 block of West Margaret Street in Pasco after the key was left in the ignition, said Pasco police.
But it was found at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after it slid off Road 36 and hit a fire hydrant. Three people got out and ran away, said police.
“They got away because the frozen snow and ice are terrible for following shoe prints. We suspect they had driven to that neighborhood to prowl more cars,” said Pasco police.
Anyone with information on the theft or suspects is asked to call Pasco police at 509-545-3421 or 509-545-3510.
“Lock your vehicles. Prowlers are out, even in your neighborhood. Don't leave your keys in your vehicles,” said police.
