Police officer’s moving van stolen on way to new Kennewick job

Kennewick Police Officer Tyler McMullen learned first-hand what it’s like to be a crime victim — and about the generosity of friends and strangers.
The Kennewick department’s newest hire lost nearly everything he owned last week when his moving van and car were stolen in California while moving to the Tri-Cities.
He was moving from San Diego, where he served four years with the Navy, to start his career as an officer. His father, Kent McMullen of Pasco, was driving with him while his wife Raigen flew ahead with their 9-month-old son Gunnar.
“This is the most memorable move I have had, by far,” he joked Tuesday.
After driving 10 hours the first day, he and his dad pulled into a hotel in Lathrop, Calif.
“I looked for a parking spot that didn’t have a blind spot. I asked the hotel clerk if there had been any thefts from there; she said, ‘No.’ I came out at 6:30 a.m. and it was gone,” McMullen said.
Furniture, clothes, pictures, electronics, personal financial information, and more were in the Budget rental truck with a trailer pulling his Ford Fusion.
“We had a lot of boxes stuffed in the car, as well,” he said.
He called police, then Tyler joined his dad, who was driving McMullen’s Ford F150 truck to Kennewick.
A family friend in the Washington State Patrol began spreading the word about the theft. It didn’t take long for Stockton, Calif., police to find the truck. They recovered it hours later, but all items of value were gone, the rest left damaged and his Ford Fusion vandalized.
Before McMullen started work Monday, Tri-Citians had heard what happened and began helping.
“I got help from all angles — friends, family and strangers. People have been pitching in a lot,” McMullen said. “It was a warm welcome, and we definitely chose the right area (to live).”
Before he was in the Navy, the Pasco High School grad worked at Coyote Ridge Correction Center, the medium security prison in Connell, for almost two years.
McMullen said they are very appreciative of offers from strangers for clothes and toys for their son, and about $8,000 in donations to a GoFundMe account.
The Kennewick Police Officers Benefit Association and Kennewick Police Management Association also gave donations to help the family.
He called the generosity of Kennewick “amazing.”
“I want to thank the police officers involved in Stockton that made the recoveries for us, the lieutenant with the Washington State Patrol that made that happen, the friends and strangers for their donations, and the Kennewick Police Department for being so supportive,” he said.
Bill Stevenson: 509-582-1481, @BillStevenson55
Comments