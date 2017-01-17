Pasco police end standoff with alleged shooter

The Pasco police finished a standoff with an armed man.
Police cordoned off the area around the intersection of West Court Street and North 16th Avenue Tuesday evening and concluded the situation at 6 p.m.
Pasco police confirmed the man inside the home was armed and they were negotiating with him to surrender.
The suspect came out of the home and fired a shot in the air before returning inside.
He is being described as possibly having mental health issues.
Police detained the suspect, who was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.
The Pasco police are not releasing any additional information as the standoff and investigation continues.
Check back here for more information as we will update the story when it becomes available.
