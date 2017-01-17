May trial set for second suspect in Pasco fatal shooting

A Kennewick man faces a May 15 trial on allegations he killed a man in a Pasco neighborhood shortly after the two argued at a Richland nightclub.
Nathaniel L. Thompson, 26, pleaded innocent Tuesday in Franklin County Superior Court.
He is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and drive-by shooting.
Thompson is one of two suspects in the Dec. 30 deadly shooting.
His half-brother, Simeon C.E. Howard, is accused of firing several shots, including the one that hit Thomas Contreras De Leon.
The 27-year-old victim was taken by an acquaintance to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco, where he died.
Howard, 34, of Richland, has a tentative trial date of March 6 for premeditated first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a 9 mm pistol.
De Leon reportedly argued with Thompson both inside Joker’s and in the club’s parking lot on Dec. 29.
They went their separate ways, but an upset De Leon then called a number of people before asking acquaintance Nico A. Rodriguez to contact Thompson. De Leon wanted Thompson to meet him near his Pasco home so they could settle things with a fist fight, court documents show.
Documents say Thompson met up with his half-brother before heading to South Myrtle Avenue and East B Street. They were standing in the intersection arguing with De Leon, Rodriguez and another man when Howard allegedly pulled out the gun and opened fire.
Howard and Thompson each are being held in the Franklin County jail on $1 million bail.
Thompson already has two strikes under Washington’s three-strikes law, with 2015 convictions for second-degree assault and first-degree burglary. He was released from prison in November, and now could go back for the rest of his life if convicted as charged.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
