Kennewick police stop teen shoveling snow — to thank him

Kennewick police detained a teen shoveling snow in 10 degree weather — to thank him.
Austin Kirk was stopped by police while he was shoveling snow from a sidewalk on South Olympia Street near West 37th Place at 10 p.m. Monday night. They wanted to talk to him and say thank you.
The Kamiakin High School senior told police he “wanted to make the walk to school for the middle school kids safer.”
By the time an officer saw him, Kirk was shoveling for two hours to get ahead of any possible new snowfall this week.
“On the behalf of the Kennewick police we thank you for caring about your neighbors, Austin!”
The police department plans to give the teen a better way to enjoy the ice — two tickets to the Tri-City American hockey game.
Comments