Update: Sunday crash on Pasco Interstate 182 off ramp

A Pasco teen is expected to be cited for negligent driving in a crash Sunday afternoon on the off ramp of westbound Interstate 182 in Pasco, according to revised police reports.
The Washington State Patrol released incorrect information Sunday on the crash and corrected information on Monday.
Marissa Sital, 19, of Pasco, was taking the off ramp from the interstate onto Highway 395 southbound at about 1:30 p.m.
Her Honda Civic hit the back of a Subaru Impreza stopped on the off ramp, according to the state patrol.
The driver of the Subaru, Holly Hale, 19, of Stevensville, Mont., was taken to Lourdes Medical Center.
