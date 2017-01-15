Crime

January 15, 2017 5:58 PM

Teen blamed for Pasco crash on Sunday

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

A Pasco teen has been accused of negligent driving in a Sunday afternoon crash that injured a Montana teen.

Marissa Sital, 19, of Pasco stopped her Honda Civic on the off ramp from westbound Interstate 182 to southbound Highway 395 in Pasco at about 1:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

A Subaru Impreza driven by Holly Hale, 19, of Stevensville, Mont., ran into the back of Sital’s car, according to the state patrol.

Hale was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco. Sital was not injured.

The state patrol plans to cite Sital with negligent driving, according to police reports.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

GNC Robbery

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos