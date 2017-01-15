Teen blamed for Pasco crash on Sunday

A Pasco teen has been accused of negligent driving in a Sunday afternoon crash that injured a Montana teen.
Marissa Sital, 19, of Pasco stopped her Honda Civic on the off ramp from westbound Interstate 182 to southbound Highway 395 in Pasco at about 1:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
A Subaru Impreza driven by Holly Hale, 19, of Stevensville, Mont., ran into the back of Sital’s car, according to the state patrol.
Hale was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco. Sital was not injured.
The state patrol plans to cite Sital with negligent driving, according to police reports.
