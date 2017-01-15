Man accused of threatening girlfriend with knife in Kennewick

A 36-year-old man is accused of holding a knife to the throat of his girlfriend in Kennewick and threatening to slit her throat.
Kennewick police were called to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of West Fourth Avenue at 5:17 p.m. Saturday, according to police reports.
They found Joseph Michael McCabe leaving with an alleged weapon similar to a hatchet stuck in the front of his waistband, police said.
McCabe was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of domestic violence assault.
