Carved lion stolen in Kennewick

Kennewick police are looking for a 26-inch-tall lion carved by chainsaw.
The sculpture, with a price tag of $250, was stolen sometime between Thursday afternoon and Saturday morning from the back of a pickup. The truck was parked in a driveway on the 5100 block of Seventh Avenue in Kennewick.
The missing lion has a dramatic mane, soulful eyes under dark brows, and front legs crossed over a block of wood.
It’s the second time artist Butch Elrod has had one of his pieces stolen, he said.
If you have information, call police at 509-628-0333.
