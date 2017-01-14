Pasco house damaged in Saturday morning fire

A Pasco house sustained major damage in a Saturday morning fire, according to the Pasco Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to a single-story home at 909 Empire Drive when a resident of the house called 911 at 7:06 a.m.
Flames were coming from the house when firefighters arrived.
The resident, the only one home, made it out of the house safely.
The fire apparently started at or near the electrical equipment at the water heater, according to the fire department. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to that area of the house.
Red Cross was on scene to help the resident find a place to stay.
Kennewick Fire Department and Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted the Pasco Fire Department.
