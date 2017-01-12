Kennewick police chief arrests theft suspects

Kennewick police Chief Ken Hohenberg arrested two people fleeing a store with allegedly stolen clothes.
A report of shoplifting was dispatched at 4 p.m. on Thursday and Hohenberg saw two people run from JCPenney and get into a car, said Sgt. Todd Dronen. The chief stopped the car and arrested the couple.
The suspects were allegedly wearing layers of stolen clothing.
Jorge Hernandez, 32, of Yakima, and Daelyn Polina, 33, of Yakima, were arrested on suspicion of third-degree theft. Hernandez was also arrested on suspicion of violating a court order.
“Our chief is a one of a kind, He’s amazing,” said Dronen. “He has done this once before. He and another (officer) caught an armed robber. He’s a cop’s cop.”
