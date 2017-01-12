Man displays gun in Kennewick robbery

A man showed a clerk a pistol while robbing Headie’s Tobacco and Accessories store in Kennewick on Wednesday.
At 7:03 p.m. a man entered the store at 5623 W. Clearwater Ave. wearing a dark jacket, over a hoodie sweatshirt and using a blue handkerchief as a mask, according to Kennewick police.
The suspect told the clerk he had a gun and demanded cash.
“When the clerk was slow to respond to his demands he pulled a black semi-auto pistol out of his jacket pocket and pointed it at the clerk.”
The clerk gave him cash and he left the store, running east.
The police ask anyone with information to call them at 509-628-0333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Comments