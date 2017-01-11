Crime Stoppers asks public to help find Pasco man

Law enforcement is asking for help in finding a Pasco man with a federal arrest warrant.
Christopher M. Oak, 42, of Pasco, has a felony arrest warrant for violation of federal probation stemming from a charge of selling amphetamines.
The US Marshall Service, Pasco police and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office hope to locate and arrest Oak.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to Oak’s arrest.
He is described as a Caucasian male standing 5-foot-8, weighing about 180 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel colored eyes. Oak has multiple tattoos on his head, according to Crime Stoppers.
To report information about Oak, people can call 509-586-TIPS or 800-222-8477. People providing information can remain anonymous.
