Kennewick man hits police car, passenger attempting escape

To avoid being arrested, a man is accused of striking a Kennewick police car and hitting his passenger with a car door.
The police Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) tried to arrest Wilson Blake Thomas, 24, of Kennewick, on several arrest warrants in the 600 block of Kennewick Avenue on Wednesday, said Sgt. Ken Lattin.
Thomas allegedly backed his car into an unmarked police car and tried to escape driving east on a sidewalk through the snow.
A woman received minor injuries when she tried to leave the vehicle and was struck by a door, said Lattin.
Thomas was able to get the car back on the road and escaped for a few hours.
The CAT found him later in another vehicle in Pasco and arrested him without another incident.
Thomas was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault, attempting to elude a police vehicle and his outstanding warrants.
Comments