Threat to Kamiakin found written on bathroom wall

Police are investigating a threat to shoot people at Kamiakin High School.
Principal Chris Chelin sent a letter to parents Monday reporting the message was discovered written on a bathroom wall late Friday afternoon. It threatened a shooting on Friday.
“(Police) have not found any information that would substantiate this message as a credible threat,” the principal said. “Classes will resume as usual.”
The investigation into the origin of the threat is continuing, Sgt. Ken Lattin said. Since it wasn’t discovered until late Friday, officers will get their first chance to talk to people at the school when classes resume on Tuesday.
Kennewick police are going to increase their presence at the school for the week.
The principal wanted parents to have the facts so they can discuss the issue with their child or children, he said.
“All threats to our school or students are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly,” Chelin wrote.
