Prosser police track, catch burglary suspect

A complaint about someone stealing from a vehicle in Prosser led to the recovering of numerous stolen items on Sunday.
An officer was responding to a call of a possible vehicle prowl in the 300 block of Old Inland Empire Highway and found a tan compact vehicle near the reported theft, said Sgt. Ed Blackburn. It matched the description of a suspicious vehicle seen in other areas of vehicle prowls.
Prosser police tracked footprints in the snow near businesses on Wine Country Road and back to the tan car.
Police claim they found Nathan Hildebrant, 35, of Prosser, hiding between a home and a commercial building.
He was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, four counts of burglary, five counts of vehicle prowl, theft, possession of stolen property, third-degree escape, obstructing a police officer and possession of cocaine.
“Numerous pieces of property has been recovered,” said Blackburn.
People who lost things during burglaries and vehicle prowls are asked to contact the Prosser police to help identify items. Victims can call 509-786-2112.
Comments