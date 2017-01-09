Pasco man part of three-car collision on I-90

A Pasco man escaped injury during a three car collision on Interstate 90 west of Moses Lake on Sunday.
About eight miles west of the city, three cars collided at 9:24 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. The highway was covered in snow and ice in places.
A blue 1979 Mercury Capri struck a guardrail after Lawrence J. Reuwer, 59, of Soap Lake, lost control of the car. His car stopped in the right lane. He was injured and taken to Samaritan hospital.
Antonio Montano, 24, of Pasco, struck the Mercury while driving a gray 2008 Chevrolet Impala. He was not injured.
Ebony N. Brisboy-Runk, 21, of Moses Lake, was driving a blue 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix when she struck the Mercury.
All three cars ended up on the right shoulder.
Reuwer was ticketed for driving too fast for road conditions. The state patrol claims he was responsible for the collisions.
