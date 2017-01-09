Kennewick police seek 7-Eleven robbery suspect

The 7-Eleven convenience store was robbed Sunday night by a man claiming he had a gun.
At 10:35 p.m. a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a white handkerchief over his face indicated he had a gun and demanded cash from the clerk at the store at 3606 West Clearwater Avenue, according to Kennewick police. He was given money and he left the store heading east.
Kennewick police arrived and began searching for the suspect. The Pasco police helped search using a police dog, but the dog was unable to track the thief.
People with information are asked to call the police at 509-628-0333 or Crime Stoppers of Tri-Cities at 800-222-8477.
