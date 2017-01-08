Burrowes to be sworn in Monday as newest Benton-Franklin Superior Court judge

Judge Joe Burrowes is making the move down the hallway at the Benton County Justice Center.
On Monday , the Benton County District Court judge will take the oath as the newest member of Benton-Franklin Superior Court.
He fills the seat left vacant by Judge Robert Swisher, who retired at the end of 2016 after 16 years on the bench.
“I am honored and humbled to serve as a Benton-Franklin Superior Court judge, and I will work hard to make a positive difference in our community,” said Burrowes, 54, of West Richland. He added that he is grateful for the voters who elected him into the position.
Burrowes beat out longtime attorney Sam Swanberg for the spot, with 48,499 votes, or 53 percent, in the general election. Swanberg received 43,603 votes, or 47 percent.
Burrowes’ swearing-in ceremony is at 4 p.m. Monday at the Benton County Justice Center, 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick. It is open to the public and will be held in Superior Court’s Courtroom B.
The following day, the Benton County commissioners will discuss “the process for appointing a District Court judge” at their regular board meeting.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Benton County Courthouse in Prosser. The judicial position is listed toward the end of the agenda.
Last month, then-Chairman Shon Small said the primary concern of the commissioners for now is the Treasurer’s Office with Duane Davidson’s departure for state office.
Davidson has recommended that Kirsten Yniguez, one of his deputies, be named interim treasurer.
In the meantime, the Benton County Republican Party will nominate three candidates for treasurer. The county commission will appoint the replacement.
Small said that office is their focus right now because there is only one treasurer, while District Court has five judges.
Burrowes’ departure for Superior Court brings that number to four.
A District Court judge makes $157,933.
Benton County commissioners will discuss “the process for appointing a District Court judge” at their regular board meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Benton County Courthouse in Prosser.
Small said there is funding for the position in the county budget, but he thinks the board should really “assess the District Court to see what their needs really are.”
Small noted that the court’s caseload has gone down in the last year with several thousand fewer filings, but added that cases now are more technologically advanced and require more work.
“We want to make sure that District Court continues to function good and efficient as it always has,” he said. “I know there has actually been talk about us possibly taking that elected position and putting that as a court commissioner, like we used to have.”
Burrowes was first appointed to Benton County District Court in 2007 as a court commissioner — a position that carries the same judicial power as a judge but is not elected.
Then in fall 2009, the county moved to a five-judge, zero-court commissioner system and promoted Burrowes to a full judge position. He was elected in 2010 to retain his seat.
When Swisher made his retirement plans official at the start of 2016, Burrowes was quick to announce his interest in the seat.
“I want to congratulate Judge Swisher on his outstanding career and dedication to the citizens of Benton and Franklin counties,” Burrowes told the Herald. “His judicial experience and unwavering passion for the law will be greatly missed.”
Superior Court Administrator Pat Austin said once Burrowes is sworn in, he will go through an orientation program for two weeks. That includes observing all dockets in both counties to familiarize himself with the process.
“I think (Burrowes) will be a great asset to the bench because he has that District Court experience. He’s also practiced in many areas of law,” said Austin. “I think he will be pretty good to hit the ground running once he learns what our forms are and the different procedures.”
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
Comments