Authorities investigating alleged drive-by shooting near Toppenish

A 25-year-old Toppenish man was fatally shot Sunday morning while riding in a vehicle on Highway 97 near Toppenish, the Yakima County Sheriff’s office said.
Juan Palomino was shot in the head by someone in a passing vehicle at the intersection of Highway 97 and Buster Road, Chief Civil Deputy Ed Levesque said. Palomino was a passenger in a vehicle that was attempting to make a left turn at the time of the shooting.
He was driven to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Levesque said.
