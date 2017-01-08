Kennewick woman injured in rollover in Richland

A 30-year-old woman was injured early Sunday in Richland after her SUV rolled into the median, the Washington State Patrol said.
Sarita Wescott of Kennewick was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer west on Interstate 182 when it left the road and rolled.
She was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for treatment, the state patrol said.
The vehicle was totaled and towed at the scene. She was cited for improper lane usage.
Wescott was wearing a seat belt in the 6:49 a.m. crash, the state patrol said.
