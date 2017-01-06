Richland man invoked Allah when he allegedly threatened to decapitate his boss

A Richland immigration service employee invoked Allah when he threatened to decapitate his supervisor, according to federal documents unsealed Friday.
William Sajid Quigley, 46, is charged in U.S. District Court with threatening to injure another person and threatening to retaliate against a federal official.
The alleged threats were contained in a series of messages sent between October and November through an online complaint system.
U.S. Marshals arrested Quigley in Richland on Dec. 13. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to five years on the first charge and up to 10 years on the second, as well as fines. He previously pleaded innocent.
The new documents released Friday stem from a December bail hearing at the Federal Building in Richland.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Demke ordered Quigley held without bail after she read copies of Quigley’s threats during the hearing.
Demke agreed the threats warranted holding him in custody until his trial. She sealed the documents for seven days so prosecutors could black out sensitive information.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed the heavily redacted documents with the court Friday after the Tri-City Herald requested access to them.
Prosecutors have not identified the source of conflict between Quigley and his supervisor. The two worked together in the Yakima field office of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Stupid (redacted) assaulted me at an ISO staff meeting and I swear by Allah that I will cut off the head of Stupid (redacted) if I meet him again!
Statement allegedly made by William Sajid Quigley
The four undated documents filed Friday contain the text of complaints Quigley allegedly filed online.
Court records and courtroom testimony indicate Quigley also submitted a handwritten note that mentioned plans to use a Russian assault rifle to carry out his attack.
The newly available documents do not include that note or mention the rifle. If included, that document was completely blacked out. A search of Quigley’s home turned up guns and a sword, but no rifle.
In one document, Quigley allegedly wrote, “I used to work at the toxic and discriminatory USCIS Field Office in Yakima, Washington, under Stupid (redacted). I had to retire early from USCIS because I was planning on committing a murder/suicide involving Stupid (redacted).”
The decapitation threat is in a second document.
“Stupid (redacted) assaulted me at an ISO staff meeting and I swear by Allah that I will cut off the head of Stupid (redacted) if I meet him again!”
In another document, Quigley said federal employees at the Yakima office are vulnerable to being shot in the parking lot.
“Stupid (redacted) is such a god-awful supervisor that one of his pissed-off employees may shoot Stupid (redacted) when Stupid (redacted) shows up for work in the morning.”
Quigley’s trial is scheduled for Feb. 21 in Richland.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
