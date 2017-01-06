Benton City man allegedly tried to ram deputy

A Benton County sheriff’s deputy avoided a stolen car attempting to ram him on Friday.
At 8 a.m. the Kennewick police reported a white 1997 Ford Crown Victoria was stolen from a home in the 300 block of South Washington Street. A deputy parked near East 27th Avenue spotted it being driven, according to Sgt. Bob Brockman.
“The vehicle swerved toward the deputy’s patrol vehicle causing the deputy to quickly evade the approaching stolen vehicle,” he said.
The deputy pursued the car until it ran a four-way stop sign and the pursuit was ended for safety.
At 10:23 a.m., a man called 911 and said someone was trying to steal his pickup truck in the 1500 block of South Bermuda Road. Deputies found the stolen Crown Victoria behind an unoccupied home and heard noises in a detached garage.
The garage door has been forced open and barricaded from the inside. Tri-Cities SWAT members were called to help and after a short time a man surrendered.
Kenneth Michael Kirk, 25, of Benton City, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding police, burglary and assault for trying to ram the deputy.
