Moses Lake man sought for Kennewick burglary

Police are looking for William Edward Young in connection to a burglary and car prowls in the Canyon Lakes are of Kennewick in December.
A probable cause authorization, for police to detain him for up to 72 hours for suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property, was authorized by the prosecutor’s office, according to Michael Blatman with Crime Stoppers of Tri-Cities.
Crime Stoppers offers up to $1,000 for information leading to the police capturing Young. People providing tips can remain anonymous.
Young is 24 years old and described as a Caucasian man, standing 6-foot2, weighing 185 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.
His last known address is in Moses Lake.
People with information are asked to call 800-222-8477 or visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.
