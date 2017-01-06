Kennewick police find meth, pistol during traffic stop

A suspended driver’s license led Kennewick police to arrest three people for having meth.
Bobby L. Crouch, 32, of Kennewick, was allegedly driving while his license was suspended at 9 p.m. on Thursday night. An officer claims he saw Crouch and followed him as he stopped at the Circle K at the intersection of West 11th Avenue and South Washington Street, said Sgt. Ken Lattin.
As the officer approached the car, he reported seeing a pistol on the seat next to Crouch’s leg and a female front passenger reaching for the gun to hide it, said Lattin. Officers safely took control of the pistol and removed three people from the car, including Crouch.
A fourth person left the car before the officer arrived and went into the store. Mathew A. Lommen, 38, of Kennewick, was allegedly attempting to hide a bag of methamphetamine inside.
The .22 caliber pistol is registered to a person, who was not in the car. Investigators are attempting to contact the owner, said Lattin.
Crouch was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, and for driving while his license was suspended.
Kelseelee P. Mowbray, 23, of Kennewick, was booked for suspicion of possession of meth and unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
Lommen was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth and two felony arrest warrants.
The fourth person was a 32-year-old man, who was released at the scene.
