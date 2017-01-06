Kennewick store employees nab beer theft suspect

A Kennewick police officer was in the right place at the right time to arrest a shoplifter nabbed by store employees.
An officer was responding to a different call when he was driving by the Grocery Outlet on West Fourth Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and saw a man running from store employees, said Sgt. Ken Lattin.
“He gets into the parking lot and sees the suspect on the ground, lying on his stomach and two employees are holding him down,” he said.
Store employees said the suspect grabbed beer and tried to leave without paying.
Juvenal Valdovinos-Lopez, 23, of Kennewick, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree theft.
