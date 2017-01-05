Suspects arrested in Benton, Franklin identity thefts

Forged documents and checks found in a Wenatchee motel room may be tied to thefts from more than 50 people and businesses in Benton and Franklin counties, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
The case started in May, when the Benton County Sheriff’s Office investigated a home burglary on West McCreadie Road north of Prosser. No evidence was collected then that led to any suspects.
But in October the victim of the May burglary reported that her identity had been used to buy a car from a Kennewick dealership.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office gang team alleges that Ashley Jacqueline Castro, 28, and Israel Armando Esqueda, 40, both of Sunnyside, used documents stolen in the May burglary to create false identities and buy a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu.
Castro and Esqueda were found at the East Wenatchee Motor Inn and arrested on outstanding state Department of Corrections warrants, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.
A large number of forged identifications, checks and other documents were found in their motel room that may be linked to Benton and Franklin county identity and other thefts.
