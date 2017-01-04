Ice, snow close I-84 in Northeast Oregon

A stretch of Interstate 84 in Northeast Oregon remains closed Wednesday evening after many crashes, said the Oregon State Patrol.
Snow, wind and icy conditions between Baker City and Ontario are “creating challenging driving conditions for all travelers,” said the OSP.
The highway was shut down until the vehicles that had wrecked or just slid off the roadway could be removed and the highway plowed and sanded. The work could take several hours.
The eastbound closure is expected to move to La Grande, then Pendleton as eastbound trucks fill truck stops and local roadways in Baker City and La Grande, creating safety hazards for those communities, said OSP.
Check bit.ly/snowdelays or TripCheck.com for updates or call 511 or 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.
