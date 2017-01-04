New trial date set in Kennewick murder, kidnapping case

The woman accused of kidnapping and murdering Sandra Harris of Kennewick waived her right to a speedy trial Wednesday in Benton County Superior Court.
The trial of Theresa Wiltse, 49, of Connell, was rescheduled from Jan. 30 to May 22. Wiltse earlier pleaded innocent to aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.
Randy Harris, the husband of the 69-year-old victim, reported she had been taken from their home shortly before noon Nov. 18.
Wiltse was arrested late that day after allegedly trying to collect a ransom. A gun, ammunition and blood were discovered in her rental car, court documents show.
The body of Sandra Harris was found on a rural Benton County road south of Kennewick Nov. 20. She had been shot several times.
